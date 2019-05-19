Winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Duncan Laurence (c.) of the Netherlands poses with his trophy and team members at the end of the Grand Finale of the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on May 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/Abir Sultan

The Netherlands' Duncan Laurence has been declared winner, with 492 points, of the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest with "Arcade," a soul song with an intimate style and electronic arrangements that brings that country its fifth victory in the competition, the first since 1975.

The gala was held in the Expo Tel Aviv facilities in this Israeli city, where the Spanish candidate, Miki, ended up with his song "La Venda" in 22nd place with 50 points, the same result as Barei in 2016 and ahead of Alfred and Amaia last year.