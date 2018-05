Photo provided on May 18, 2018 showing Colombian group Monsieur Perine member Catalina Garcia, during an interview with EFE in Bogota, Colombia on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

The Colombian group Monsieur Perine presented Friday their new album "Encanto Tropical" (Tropical Enchantment), an experimental trip through innumerable scenes and rhythms in a musical oasis of freedom.

The new production includes such styles as bolero, samba, bossa nova, ballads of the '80s, porro, cumbia and Southern Cone rhythms, which "together represent the diversity we always love to explore," guitarist Nicolas Junca said.