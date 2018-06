Chilean film director Sebastian Lelio signs paperwork for the creation of the nation's first film academy during a ceremony on 15 June 2018 in Santiago. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chile's audiovisual guild on Friday founded a new national film academy, a move aimed at building on the local cinema industry's past success.

That step was seen as logical after recent strong performances by Chilean films in international competitions, including a best foreign language film Oscar awarded to Sebastian Lelio's "Una mujer fantastica" (A Fantastic Woman) in the most recent Academy Awards.