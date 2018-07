A general view of the research site at the Saqqara necropolis, Egypt, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

New discoveries in Saqqara shed light on secrets of mummification

A 30-meter (98-ft) shaft, dating back more than 2,500 years ago, located south of the Pyramid of Unas in the Saqqara necropolis, was part of a mummification center that contains a "goldmine of information" about the art of preserving the bodies of Pharaohs and other Ancient Egyptian dignitaries.

"This is a goldmine of information about mummification," Ramadan Hussein, head of a German-Egyptian archaeological mission, said during a press conference