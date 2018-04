Author Javier Leon Herrera poses with his book during an interview in Mexico City, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marti Quintana

A new journalistic essay shines a light on some of the darkest passages in the life of Mexican pop superstar Luis Miguel.

"It's a pretty dense story," author Javier Leon Herrera told EFE in an interview, adding that the singer's rise to fame "was no bed of roses."