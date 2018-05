A museum employee poses with Charles Dickens wax figurine of 'The fat boy' from the Pickwick papers (c.1837) during the press day at the Charles Dickens Museum exhibition 'Man of Science' in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A museum employee poses with Charles Dickens travelling bag (c.1844) during the press day at the Charles Dickens Museum exhibition 'Man of Science' in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A museum employee poses with Charles Dickens's copy of Animal Magnetism (1789) during the press day at the Charles Dickens Museum exhibition 'Man of Science' in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A new exhibition seeking to show writer Charles Dickens as a key communicator of science during the United Kingdom's Victorian times opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on the ground.

The exhibit, entitled "Charles Dickens: Man of Science" runs from May 24 - Nov. 11 at the Charles Dickens Museum.