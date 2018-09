Traditional Oceanic dancers perform at the Oceanic exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 25 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

New Zealand multi-media artist Lisa Reihana with her panoramic video installation 'In Pursuit of Venus' at the Oceania exhibit at Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 25 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The Moai Havi from Rapa Nui (1100-1600) (C) on loan from the British Museum pictured during the Oceania exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 25 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A cotton textile titled 'Kiko Moana' from the Mata Aho Collective during the Oceania exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 25 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Akua Hula Manu, feathered god heads from the Hawaiian Islands during the Oceania exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 25 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

New exhibition celebrating art from Oceania to open in London

A new exhibition celebrating art from the region of Oceania will soon open its doors in the United Kingdom's capital London, marking 250 years since Captain James Cook's first voyage to the Pacific, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Tuesday.

The exhibition, simply entitled "Oceania," brings together a collection of some 200 historic and contemporary works of art going back 500 years.