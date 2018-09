A Saatchi Gallery staff looks over artwork by the Wendy Meyer titled 'After Louise' (2011) during the 'Black Mirror - Art as Social Satire' exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London, Britain, 27 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A Saatchi Gallery staff looks over artwork by Marianne Vitale titled 'Burned Bridge' (2012) during the 'Black Mirror - Art as Social Satire' exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London, Britain, 27 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A Saatchi Gallery staff looks over artwork by Alejandra Prietro titled ' Coal Mirror' (2011) during the 'Black Mirror - Art as Social Satire' exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London, Britain, 27 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A Saatchi Gallery staff looks over 'It's Hard To Make A Stand' by Steve Bishop during the 'Black Mirror - Art as Social Satire' exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London, Britain, 27 September 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A new exhibition is set to open at London's Saatchi Gallery, bringing together a varied collection of artworks as part of an investigation into the role of art in social satire, an epa-efe photojournalist reported on Thursday.

The exhibit features the work of some 26 contemporary artists and is spread out over 10 rooms.