Isabella Rodriguez, miss Portuguesa, attends the official presentation to the press as winner of the Miss Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, 14 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cristian Hernandez

Isabella Rodriguez (C), miss Portuguesa, attends the official presentation to the press as winner of the Miss Venezuela, along with representatives of Yaracuy, Alondra Echeverria (R), and Tachira, Oricia Domínguez (L), first and second finalists respectively, in Caracas, Venezuela, 14 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cristian Hernandez

Hours after being proclaimed Miss Venezuela 2018, Isabella Rodriguez said here Friday that she hopes to give back to Petare, the sprawling Caracas slum where she grew up.

"I think my contribution will be spiritual. We should return to values and to spirituality. That is so important for the children to be able to see a change," Rodriguez told a press conference after her triumph Thursday night.