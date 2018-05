Photograph provided May 16 showing part of the 60-piece exhibit featuring pictures from Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's personal collection in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Photograph provided May 16 showing part of the 60-piece exhibit featuring pictures from Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's personal collection in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Photograph provided May 16 showing part of the 60-piece exhibit featuring pictures from Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's personal collection in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A photo exhibit featuring key moments in the lives of emblematic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera opens Wednesday in this Brazilian city.

Pictures capturing Rivera's parents' wedding, the couple participating in political demonstrations and even Frida lying in bed with her leg in a cast - a consequence of the polio that afflicted her as a child - are some of the 60 scenes on display in the exhibit titled "Frida and Diego: Fragments."