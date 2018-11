Spanish actors Miguel Angel Munoz (L) and Concha Velasco (R) attend the presentation of the 'FlixOle' platform, dedicated to Spanish cinema and held on the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Mariscal

Spanish actor Antonio Resines poses during the presentation of the 'FlixOle' platform, dedicated to Spanish cinema and held on the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Mariscal

Spanish producer and President of the Atletico Madrid soccer club Enrique Cerezo delivers a speech during the presentation of the 'FlixOle' platform, dedicated to Spanish cinema and held on the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Mariscal

Spanish actor, script writer, and filmmaker Santiago Segura poses during the presentation of the 'FlixOle' platform, dedicated to Spanish cinema and held on the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Mariscal

A digital media platform that showcases nearly 3,000 Spanish movies and pitches itself as an online film library of Spain's greats launched on Wednesday at the Royal Spanish Academy in Madrid.

Enrique Cerezo, a cinematographic producer and current Atlético de Madrid president, launched FlixOlé a new subscription-based streaming media service which is set to give users access to an in-depth library of Spanish film history for 2.29 euros ($2.63) a month.