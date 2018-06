Screen grab from the documentary "Chapecoense: Las Claves Oscuras del Siniestro" (Chapecoense: The Dark Keys to the Accident) provided on June 8, 2018 by CNN en español showing Chapecoense goalkeeper Jakson Follmann, survivor of the tragic 2016 crash of a plane rented by Brazil's Chapecoense soccer club. EPA-EFE/CNN en Español

A year of investigations into the tragic 2016 crash of a plane rented by Brazil's Chapecoense soccer club has been turned into a television documentary that sheds light on some painful facts.

"Chapecoense: Las Claves Oscuras del Siniestro" (Chapecoense: The Dark Keys to the Accident) premieres this Sunday on CNN en Español, but starting this Friday will be available on Esporte Interativo, TruTV and TNT Sports channels, and beginning Saturday on I.Sat.