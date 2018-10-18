A handout photo provided by Fox Entertainment Group on Oct. 18, 2018, shows Peruvian actor Christian Meier (L) during the filming of the television series "General Naranjo" in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Fox Entertainment Group

Television's indulgent view on drug trafficking, which has been one of Colombia's greatest scourges, is starting to change with "General Naranjo," a new series that will be broadcast in the South American nation at the beginning of next year on the Fox Premium television network.

The series is based on the book "El General de las mil batallas" ("The General of One Thousand Battles"), written by Colombian journalist Julio Sanchez Cristo, which tells the story of General Oscar Naranjo, who was the director of Colombia's National Police and served as the country's vice president.