Dutch Queen Maxima attends the opening of the exhibition "Basquiat, The Artist and His New York Scene" at the SCHUNCK museum in Heerlen, The Netherlands, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK

An exhibition that explores the early work of American visual artist Jean-Michel Basquiat before he became established aims to unveil a budding creative genius, the organizer of the exhibition in The Netherlands told EFE on Friday.

Basquiat, the author of "No Title" (1982) which fetched $110 million at auction in 2017, is the star of "Basquiat, The Artist and His New York Scene," which showcases works from his early career arranged across three spaces curated chronologically, Sandra Uijlenbroek, director of the project, said.