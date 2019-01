People wearing no pants participate in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York, New York, USA, Jan 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People wearing no pants participate in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York, New York, USA, Jan 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

New York freezes during annual No Pants Subway Ride

Train passengers took part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York on Sunday despite freezing January temperatures, an efe-epa photographer reported.

Participants took off their trousers and skirts to travel on the city’s metro with the temperature standing at -8 Celsius (17 Fahrenheit).