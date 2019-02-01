Items used to perform magic tricks are displayed on Jan. 31, 2019, in Tannen's Magic, the oldest magic store in New York City. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Locks and handcuffs are displayed at Tannen's Magic, the oldest magic store in New York City, on Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Although magic is often associated with robes, wands and witchcraft and wizardry schools like Hogwarts, the setting for British author J.K. Rowling's wildly successful Harry Potter series, New York City has long been a hub for the art of illusion and remains so in the era of social media, streaming video and e-commerce.

The Big Apple has been home since 1902 to the Society of American Magicians (SAM), the world's oldest organization of its kind and one that has transformed itself with the latest technologies and a new, more diverse membership, including higher numbers of women and young people.