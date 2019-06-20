Urban artwork by the couple known as "DABSMYLA" at the "Beyond the Streets" exhibition on June 19, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Urban art was born in New York in the 1970s and is now recognized all over the world as a "movement" that continues to grow and expand, and the Big Apple is assembling an exhibit of the work of more than 150 artists of the genre ranging from the UGA group to Futura 2000 and Basquiat.

"Beyond The Streets" opens on Friday in Brooklyn's creative district, where the paintings will be on display through the end of August in the 9,300 square meters (more than 100,000 square feet) of two "lofts" in an industrial building with the aim of continuing to "legitimize" this art form, the exhibit organizer, Roger Gastman, said.