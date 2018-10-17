(l. to r.) Agencia EFE President Fernando Garea; translator Michelle Miron; the head of Enterprises and Events of Agencia EFE, Hector Maroto; and visual artist Sergi Martos pose at the inauguration on Oct. 16, 2018, of a photo exhibition at La Nacional organized by Iberia Airlines and Agencia EFE portraying the Spanish presence in the United States. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil

The presidents of EFE, Fernando Garea (l.) and of La Nacional, the Spanish Benevolent Society of New York, Antonio Morales (r.) converse during the inauguration on Oct. 16, 2018, of a photo exhibition at La Nacional organized by Iberia Airlines and Agencia EFE portraying the Spanish presence in the United States. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil

A woman takes a snapshot with her mobile phone at the inauguration on Oct. 16, 2018, of a photo exhibition at La Nacional organized by Iberia Airlines and Agencia EFE portraying the Spanish presence in the United States. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil

Standard bearer and heart of the Spanish presence in New York, the historic cultural center La Nacional is hosting, from this Tuesday until Oct. 31, a photo exhibition organized by Iberia Airlines and Agencia EFE portraying the Spanish presence in the United States.

In his inauguration speech side-by-side with Iberia CEO Luis Gallego and EFE President Fernando Garea, Antonio Morales, director of La Nacional, the Spanish Benevolent Society of New York, recalled the close relations of the institution with the airline "during the difficult years of Spanish immigration to New York," as a means of transportation to bring separated families back together.