Standard bearer and heart of the Spanish presence in New York, the historic cultural center La Nacional is hosting, from this Tuesday until Oct. 31, a photo exhibition organized by Iberia Airlines and Agencia EFE portraying the Spanish presence in the United States.
In his inauguration speech side-by-side with Iberia CEO Luis Gallego and EFE President Fernando Garea, Antonio Morales, director of La Nacional, the Spanish Benevolent Society of New York, recalled the close relations of the institution with the airline "during the difficult years of Spanish immigration to New York," as a means of transportation to bring separated families back together.