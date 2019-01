Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (L) reaches for a pass in front of Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger (R) during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 22 December 2018. EFE-EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

The good news on the television ratings front keeps coming for the National Football League (NFL), with viewer numbers released this week for the wild card round of the playoffs showing solid improvement over 2018.

On the heels of a nearly 8 percent rise in viewers during the regular season, the king of US sports is now enjoying better ratings for the playoffs.