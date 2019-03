American reggaeton idol Nicky Jam poses for EFE during an interview on March 26, 2019, in the neighborhood of Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida, USA. EPA-EFE/Alicia Civita

Reggaeton idol Nicky Jam told EFE that he does everything he can to remain "a normal guy," even though currently he is filming the third part of the saga "Bad Boys" and is recording his second studio album.

"I do whatever it takes to continue being a normal guy," he said during an interview in Miami, where he resides. "I don't believe in the role of being an artist, a pop star, a rock star, I don't take any of that seriously and I try to live my life simply."