Nicolas Cage addresses a press conference after the presentation of his film 'Mandy' as part of the Sitges Fantastic Film Festival, in Sitges, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 6, 2018. EFE/ Quique Garcia

The American screen actor Nicolas Cage denied on Saturday accusations of having abused a woman while heavily under the influence of alcohol.

A woman claiming to have had an intimate relationship with Cage since June 2017 accused the Hollywood star two days ago of having abused her.