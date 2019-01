Visitors look artworks by Swiss artist Nicolas Party in his exhibition titled 'Arches' at M WOODS gallery in Beijing, China, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A visitor pose for pictures in front of artworks by Swiss artist Nicolas Party in his exhibition titled 'Arches' at M WOODS gallery in Beijing, China, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A visitor pose for pictures in front of artworks by Swiss artist Nicolas Party in his exhibition titled 'Arches' at M WOODS gallery in Beijing, China, 16 January 2019. The exhibition showcasing the artist's works in painting, pastel, sculpture, video and installation will run until 24 February 2019. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Swiss artist Nicolas Party is presenting a color-drenched site-specific body of work at a Beijing gallery, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist Wednesday.

Party — well-known for his multidisciplinary approach to shows mixing paintings with installations, murals and video that transform gallery spaces beyond recognition — is showcasing his largest solo show in Asia to date at the M WOODS gallery.