Peruvian writer and Literature Nobel Prize winner, Mario Vargas Llosa (R), and his partner Isabel Preysler, seen at the preview day of the ARCO Contemporary Art Fair, which this year features Peru as guest nation. In Madrid, Feb. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Black and white image handout supplied Feb. 26, 2019 by Santiago Sierra's art studio, shows the artist's installation co-authored with the artist Eugenio Merino, titled "Ninot 2019" a 4.5-meter papier mache "Ninot" puppet of King Felipe VI of Spain which also comes with a contractual demand, once its 200,000 euro price tag is settled, stating its prospective owner must burn it in public within a year. EPA-EFE/Sabela Llerena/Estudio Santiago Sierra/HANDOUT

An artist who had one of his works removed from Spain's top art fair last year has returned for this year's edition with a creation that has labeled him as the bad boy of the world-renowned trade fair.

Santiago Sierra has drawn attention to himself at a fair where it is difficult to stand out because some of the world's top artists also exhibit there as the co-creator of a 4.5-meter (over 14 feet) tall papier-mache effigy of Spain's head of state, King Felipe VI.