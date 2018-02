(FILE) Nintendo Co., Ltd. Senior Managing Director Shigeru Miyamoto gestures while answering questions from reporters during the presentation of his company's new console 'Wii' at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, Tokyo, Dec. 7, 2006. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) US film producer Chris Meledandri arrives for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub, Caesars during the CinemaCon 2017, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Mar. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

(FILE) Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto speaks during the Apple launch event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California, USA, Sep. 7, 2016. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

The Japanese company Nintendo Thursday announced it has started to work on production of an animation film starring the iconic character Mario.

The film is set to be produced by its creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, the studio behind "Minions."