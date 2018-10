The dean of the University of Guadalajara (UDG), Raul Navarro (L), and the president of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), Raul Padilla, take part in a press conference, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Nobel prize-winning Turkish author Orhan Pamuk, Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale, Spanish novelist Arturo Perez-Reverte and Portgual's Antonio Lobo Antunes will headline the 32nd Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), set to take place from Nov. 24-Dec. 2.

On Wednesday, the president of the FIL, Raul Padilla, presented the event's program, which is the most important book fair in the Spanish-speaking world.