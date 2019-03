The engine failure of the cruise ship Viking Sky with 1,300 people aboard forced it to make a complex evacuation operation amid stormy conditions off the western coast of Norway. EFE-EPA/File

The engine failure of a cruise ship with 1,300 people aboard forced it to make a complex evacuation operation amid stormy conditions off the western coast of Norway.

"The cruise ship Viking Sky has sent a call for help due to problems of engine failure on a day of bad weather. It's drifting toward land. We've sent several helicopters and boats to the area," rescue services of More og Romsdal County reported in a first communique.