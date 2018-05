US President Barack Obama (R) and First Lady Michelle Obama (L) wait to greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini for a state dinner, at the North Portico of the White House, in Washington DC, USA, Oct. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix to produce films and series that will be distributed via the platform, the company announced Monday via Twitter.

The agreement includes the option to potentially work on scripted and unscripted series, docu-series, documentary films and features of various kinds.