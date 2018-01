US designer Virgil Abloh appears on the runway after the presentation of his Off-White Fall/Winter 2018/19 Men's collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2018/19 Men's collection by Off-White during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A Model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2018/19 Men's collection by Off-White during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2018/19 Men's collection by Off-White during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A Model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2018/19 Men's collection by Off-White during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A Model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2018/19 Men's collection by Off-White during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Milan-based fashion brand Off-White combined luxury and urban styles with its new autumn-winter men’s collection that on Wednesday hit the runway in Paris.

United States designer and the brand’s founder Virgil Abloh, who recently launched an affordable capsule collection aimed at millennials, has been advocating an easy-to-wear look that draws on vintage and rap styles, though the cost of the pieces presented on the catwalk would remain high.