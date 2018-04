US filmmaker Oliver Stone (with sunglasses) arrives for a press conference in Tehran on Wednesday, April 25. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

US filmmaker Oliver Stone (right) talks to reporters at the Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran on Wednesday, April 25. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Filmmaker Oliver Stone spoke out here Wednesday against the policies of the United States in the Middle East, official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Stone, making his first visit to Iran, traveled to Tehran for the Fajr International Film Festival.