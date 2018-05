Still frame provided by Adrian Rogers/Global Road Entertainment showing Omar Chaparro in the role of Señor Gabriel in the film "Show Dogs" in Los Angeles, United States, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adrian Rogers/Global Road Entertainment

Mexican actor Omar Chaparro, who plays the villain in the upcoming movie "Show Dogs," told EFE that Hollywood is certainly "opening its doors to Latinos."

The actor, known for movies such as "Pulling Strings" and "How to Be a Latin Lover," has a role in the comedy "Overboard" - now in theaters - starring Eugenio Derbez.