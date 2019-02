Leaving home with no more than 700 South African rands ($51.60), South African artist Reggie Khumalo has been on a voyage of self and social discovery.

Born in Johannesburg, 32-year-old Khumalo took to the road on his motorcycle in the summer of 2017, starting an adventure that saw him visit 10 countries in 20 weeks, from South Africa to Kenya, passing through Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania.