File image showing a group of Eduardo Chillida sculptures including "Buscando la luz I" (Seeking the Light I) (L) and Lotura XXXII (R), on the grounds of the Caserio Zabalaga, which housesthe Chillida Leku museum, Nov 7, 2006, in Hernani (Guipuzcoa, Spain) EPA-EFE (FILE)/Juan Herrero/rsa

An open-air museum dedicated to Eduardo Chillida, one of Spain's most renowned sculptors, looks set to re-open its doors after an eight-year closure, according to a statement on Thursday by the artist's family.

The Chillida Leku enclave, in Hernani on the outskirts of the northern seaside resort city of San Sebastian, is an 11-hectare (27-acre) space set in the grounds of Caserio Zabalaga, a traditional Basque country estate, boasting 40 large-scale sculptures, which closed in 2011 after talks between Chillida's family and Basque local authorities failed to reach an agreement.