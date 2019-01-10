An open-air museum dedicated to Eduardo Chillida, one of Spain's most renowned sculptors, looks set to re-open its doors after an eight-year closure, according to a statement on Thursday by the artist's family.
The Chillida Leku enclave, in Hernani on the outskirts of the northern seaside resort city of San Sebastian, is an 11-hectare (27-acre) space set in the grounds of Caserio Zabalaga, a traditional Basque country estate, boasting 40 large-scale sculptures, which closed in 2011 after talks between Chillida's family and Basque local authorities failed to reach an agreement.