Photograph provided Aug 20 showing performers during a rehearsal of the opera "Dulce Rosa" in Montevideo, Uruguya, Aug 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph provided Aug 20 showing soprano Maria Eugenia Antunez during at interview Uruguay's National Auditorium in Montevideo, Uruguya, Aug 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph provided Aug 20 showing National Youth Orchestra director Ariel Britos during an interview at Uruguay's National Auditorium in Montevideo, Uruguya, Aug 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Opera based on short story by Isabel Allende opens in Uruguay

An opera inspired by Isabel Allende's short story "Dulce Rosa" opens Monday at Uruguay's National Auditorium.

National Youth Orchestra director Ariel Britos will be conducting the show, five years after Spanish tenor Placido Domingo directed the original English-Language version five years ago in the United States.