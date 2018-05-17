"Behold the Man," an opera inspired by the story of the botched restoration of a fresco depicting Jesus crowned with thorns in a church in Borja, Spain, premieres Friday at Arizona State University's Evelyn Smith Music Theater in Tempe.
"This concert is the first step toward the Spanish-language world premiere at the Teatro Principal in Zaragoza (Spain) in 2019," Andrew Flack, the play's director and librettist told EFE. "We are paving the way for the grand opening of what I consider to be my masterpiece."