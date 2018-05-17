Photograph provided May 17, 2018 showing (from left) "Behold the Man" artistic director Brian DeMaris, director and librettist Andrew Flack and composer Paul Fowler in Tempe, United States, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Beatriz Limon

"Behold the Man," an opera inspired by the story of the botched restoration of a fresco depicting Jesus crowned with thorns in a church in Borja, Spain, premieres Friday at Arizona State University's Evelyn Smith Music Theater in Tempe.

"This concert is the first step toward the Spanish-language world premiere at the Teatro Principal in Zaragoza (Spain) in 2019," Andrew Flack, the play's director and librettist told EFE. "We are paving the way for the grand opening of what I consider to be my masterpiece."