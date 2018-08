A barrel organ player at the 5th International Organ Grinder Festival near the Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Organ grinders from many European countries gathered Tuesday in Prague for an international festival celebrating their curious instrument, as captured by an epa-efe correspondent on the ground.

The Czech National Museum hosted barrel organ players from the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Switzerland and France for the 5th International Organ Grinder Festival.