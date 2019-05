The original torch of the Statue of Liberty, replaced 33 years ago due of its deterioration, shines again in the new museum at the foot of Lady Liberty in New York Harbor, as seen in this photo taken May 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

Photo taken May 13, 2019, of a model of the face of the Statue of Liberty on display in the new museum, to open this week, at the foot of Lady Liberty in New York Harbor. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

The original torch of the Statue of Liberty, replaced 33 years ago due of its deterioration, shines again in the new museum at the foot of Lady Liberty in New York Harbor, set to open to the public this week.

The museum has gathered within its walls the original models and some of the replicas used to construct "The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World," as well as explanations of the construction process and the history of how the famous New York symbol came to be.