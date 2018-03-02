Members of the Orishas trio Yotuel Romero (R) and Hiram "Ruzzo" Riveri (L), pose for a photo next to singer M Alonso (C), during an interview with EFE in Havana, Cuba, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Members of the Orishas trio, which revolutionized urban music, want to get over their itch to be back in Cuba after nine years' absence from the island - and they're doing so with a great show they're readying for the end of the month and which they hope will be remembered as historic in their native land.

The three look forward to the upcoming concern because "I believe that Cuba deserves it and Orishas do too," said Yotuel Romero, who met with Hiram "Ruzzo" Riveri and Roldan Gonzalez after being away for eight years, to "begin to live again the adventure of Orishas from another point of view."