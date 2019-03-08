The lead actress in the Mexican film "Roma," a semi-autobiographical analysis of 1970s life in a neighborhood of Mexico City that highlights the difficult conditions in which a vast majority of domestic workers live, said International Women's Day on Friday was a valuable platform from which to demand dignified employment conditions including the right to strike.

Yalitza Aparicio, who plays Cleodegaria "Cleo" Gutiérrez, a live-in household worker in the film written, directed, produced, shot and co-edited by Alfonso Cuarón, told EFE in an exclusive interview that she was happy it had helped to reveal to viewers what such an existence was like.