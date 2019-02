Veteran Enhglish actor Albert Finney with his British Academy fellowship award during Britain's BAFTA movie awards in London Sunday Feb. 25, 2001. AP Photo/PA, Sean Dempsey

Oscar-nominated English actor Albert Finney has died aged 82 following a short illness, his family said on Friday.

Finney was a well-known actor with roles in many movies such as "Two for the Road" (1967), "Erin Brokovich" (2000) and "Skyfall" (2012).