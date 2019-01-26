French composer Michel Legrand, best known for writing groundbreaking and highly-acclaimed film scores such as the classic soundtrack for "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg," has died overnight at his home in Paris, his publicist told media on Saturday.

The 86-year-old, who over the span of his more than 50-year career was nominated 13 times to the Academy Awards for his cinematic compositions, winning thrice, passed away in his bed while his spouse, actress Macha Meril, was by his side, according to his publicist.