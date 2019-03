Spanish actor Javier Bardem (L), Iranian director Asghar Farhadi and Spanish actress Penelope Cruz attend the press conference for 'Everybody Knows' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Iranian Asghar Farhadi refuses to succumb to conventional narratives even though he is now a critically acclaimed director with two Academy Awards, the movie maker told EFE on Saturday.

Farhadi was in Spain getting ready to lead a workshop in the northern region of Navarre, where students would have the chance to create short films working closely with the director, who originally launched his career in theater.