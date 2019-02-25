The full list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards, 2019.
Best Picture: “Green Book”
(L-R) Olivia Colman holds her award for Actress in a Leading Role for 'The Favourite,' Mahershala Ali holds his award for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Green Book' and Regina King holds her award for 'Actress in a Supporting Role for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Alfonso Cuaron, winner of the Best Director Award, Best Achievement in Cinematography Award and Best Foreign Language Film Award for 'Roma,' poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Guy Nattiv (L) and Jaime Ray Newman, winners of the Short Film (Live Action) Award for 'Skin,' pose in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Mahershala Ali holds his award for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Green Book' as he poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Spike Lee, winner of the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman,' poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Hannah Beachler, winner of the Production Design Award for 'Black Panther,' poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
