(L-R) Olivia Colman holds her award for Actress in a Leading Role for 'The Favourite,' Mahershala Ali holds his award for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Green Book' and Regina King holds her award for 'Actress in a Supporting Role for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Alfonso Cuaron, winner of the Best Director Award, Best Achievement in Cinematography Award and Best Foreign Language Film Award for 'Roma,' poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Guy Nattiv (L) and Jaime Ray Newman, winners of the Short Film (Live Action) Award for 'Skin,' pose in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Mahershala Ali holds his award for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Green Book' as he poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Spike Lee, winner of the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman,' poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT