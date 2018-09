Visitors inspect weapons at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Visitors inspect the falcon section at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A visitor inspects a hunting weapon at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A visitor inspects a hunting weapon at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A trainer plays with a falcon at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Visitors inspect hunting weapons at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Hundreds of hunting and outdoor activities aficionados gathered on Tuesday for the opening of a specialized trade fair in Abu Dhabi to inspect weapons, equipment and gear, as documented by an epa-EFE reporter present.

Eager visitors explored the stands in search of the best wares related to the world of hunting, fishing, falconry and camping showcased at this year's edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.