A five-year-old persian cat, named Jelly, lies down inside a cat house as it waits for a contest during the CFA International Asia Cat Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Cats sit in a cage as they wait for adoption during the CFA International Asia Cat Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A veterinarian inspects the health of a cat during the CFA International Asia Cat Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A judge of the Cat Fanciers' Association, Allan Raymond checks the features of a cat during the CFA International Asia Cat Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A cat plays with its owner as they wait to participate in a contest during the CFA International Asia Cat Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A four-month-old Highland Fold, called Noina or custard apple, is help by its owner as they wait to participate in a contest during the CFA International Asia Cat Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Owners, exhibitors, pets turn out as kitty contest comes to Bangkok

Hundreds of felines on Friday were gathered at the Central Plaza in Ladprao, Bangkok, for registration ahead of the CFA International Asia Cat Show.

The Cat Fancier's Association, which was established 1906 and is headquartered in Ohio, USA, holds regional contests around the world. This year's Asian edition will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday.