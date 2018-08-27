The Alhambra palace in the southern province of Andalucia has, thanks to a painstaking restoration unveiled on Monday, opened a window into yet another aspect of Spain's rich past when Christian and Muslim artisans worked together to decorate lavish banqueting rooms such as the Hall of the Kings where the region's Nasrid rulers met and relaxed in sumptuous luxury some seven centuries ago.

It took a highly-qualified team of restorers 10 years and more than three million euros ($3.5 million) to bring back to life what centuries of deterioration and at least one previous poor-quality restoration had degraded, officials said.