A woman smokes a cigar during the auction of a set of paintings by Cuban artist Roberto Fabelo at the 20th Cuban Cigar Festival in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Singapore art collector Jimmy Ng bids for a set of paintings by Cuban artist Roberto Fabelo at the 20th Cuban Cigar Festival in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Several people observe a set of paintings by Cuban artist Roberto Fabelo during an auction held at the 20th Cuban Cigar Festival in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

A set of paintings by Cuban artist Roberto Fabelo inspired by Cuban cigars was auctioned off here for $80,000 to highest bidder Jimmy Ng, a Singapore art collector.

The watercolor on black poster board triptych, titled "Voluta rosiverde," "Voluta pegasus" and "Nodriza," is inspired by the various shapes created by the thick smoke from Cuban cigars, which are manufactured on the island using traditional methods.