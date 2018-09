Mexican actress Marina De Tavira speaks on Sept. 24, 2018, during the Mexico City presentation of the nominees for the Ibero American Cinema Fenix Awards, which will be presented on Nov. 7. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The president of the Fenix Awards, Rodrigo Penafiel (below-c), and some of the nominees pose during the Sept. 24, 2018, announcement in Mexico City of the nominees for the Ibero American Cinema Fenix Awards, which will be presented on Nov. 7. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera speaks on Sept. 24, 2018, during the Mexico City presentation of the nominees for the Ibero American Cinema Fenix Awards, which will be presented on Nov. 7. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The Colombian film "Pajaros de verano" and Argentina's "Zama" are the favorites at the fifth Fenix Ibero-American Film Awards, with nine and eight nominations in various categories, respectively.

Actresses Marina de Tavira and Ana de la Reguera on Monday in Mexico City revealed the names of the nominees for the next edition of the Fenix prizes, which will be presented on Nov. 7 at the capital's Esperanza Iris Theater.