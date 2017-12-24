A Pakistani security official stands guard at Methodist Church a day after suicide bomb attack on the building in Quetta, Pakistan, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Pakistani Christians were celebrating Christmas Eve Sunday with mass and processions under heavy security, amid fear and challenge of extremists, following a recent attack at a church killing nine people and injuring 57 in the western part of the country.

The Christian community, made up of only two percent of the 207 million inhabitants of the Muslim majority country, has been preparing for the festivities with the hope that there would be no repeat of the attack that happened on Dec. 17. in Quetta.