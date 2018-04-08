Photo provided on Apr. 8, 2018 showing Carlos Aguilar, the filmmaker behind the documentary "Panama Al Brown: When the Fist Opens," during the 7th edition of Panama's International Film Festival (IFF) in Panama City, Panama, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IFF

Carlos Aguilar, the filmmaker behind a documentary about Panamanian bantamweight boxer Al Brown, on Sunday said that images should influence, transform and rescue forgotten heroes and lamented the fact that his country does not have an audiovisual archive "as it should."

Aguilar, an alumni of Cuba's International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños, told EFE that he had been interested in participating in a project about the fighter - whose real name was Alfonso Teofilo Brown - since he was a student in 1992.