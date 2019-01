A musician takes part in the presentation of the Traditional Misiones Festival on Jan. 15, 2019, which showcased the gastronomy, the equestrian culture and the heritage of Misiones province, named for the colonial-era Jesuit missions that evolved into towns such as Santiago. EFE-EPA/Carlos Villar Ortiga

Paraguayan Tourism Secretary Sofia Montiel speaks at the presentation of the Traditional Misiones Festival on Jan. 15, 2019, which showcased the gastronomy, the equestrian culture and the heritage of Misiones province. EFE-EPA/Carlos Villar Ortiga

The southern Paraguayan city of Santiago de Misiones is preparing for its 40th annual celebration of the region's gaucho traditions, which kicks off Jan. 20.

The Traditional Misiones Festival was presented Tuesday in Asuncion by showcasing the gastronomy, the equestrian culture and the heritage of Misiones province, named for the colonial-era Jesuit missions that evolved into towns such as Santiago.